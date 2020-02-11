Israel Chemicals (ICL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. Israel Chemicals has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ICL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Israel Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

