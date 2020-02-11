KAR Auction Services (KAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. CJS Securities lowered KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.