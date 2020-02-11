Knoll (KNL) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KNL opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28. Knoll has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

KNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

