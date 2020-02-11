Largo Resources Ltd (CVE:LGO) Director David Wallace Brace Acquires 25,000 Shares

Largo Resources Ltd (CVE:LGO) Director David Wallace Brace purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$202,734.27.

David Wallace Brace also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, David Wallace Brace purchased 13,000 shares of Largo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$11,960.00.

Largo Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LGO shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$2.90 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. CSFB upgraded shares of Largo Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$3.40 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

