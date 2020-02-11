Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (MYTAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

MYTAY stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services.

