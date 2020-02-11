Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.57.

Shares of MBUU opened at $47.34 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $979.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,246.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 78,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

