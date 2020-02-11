Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,901 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 172,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 128,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

