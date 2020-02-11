Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 50,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $117.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $117.57.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

