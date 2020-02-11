McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after acquiring an additional 308,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in McKesson by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,912,000 after acquiring an additional 482,098 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 774,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in McKesson by 188.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after acquiring an additional 428,224 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in McKesson by 7.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $162.14 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $164.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.78 and a 200-day moving average of $143.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.40.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

