Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $167,466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $109,103,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 155.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $129,292,000 after acquiring an additional 725,146 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $868,534,000 after acquiring an additional 647,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,441,000 after acquiring an additional 612,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Argus upped their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

MDT opened at $119.38 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

