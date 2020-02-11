Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) Hits New 12-Month High at $120.95

Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €120.95 ($140.64) and last traded at €120.60 ($140.23), with a volume of 41568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €120.10 ($139.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is €113.54 and its 200 day moving average is €104.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15.

About Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

