Michael D. Cordano Sells 200 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) COO Michael D. Cordano sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $14,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,620,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael D. Cordano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Michael D. Cordano sold 6,364 shares of Western Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $363,257.12.

On Friday, December 13th, Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of Western Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Western Digital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

