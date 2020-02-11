Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.37.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $60.56. The company has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.