Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Theodore W. Mowery Acquires 1,056 Shares of Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Theodore W. Mowery acquired 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MPB stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPB. Zacks Investment Research cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

