Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

MLND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MLND opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.78. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 270.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 1,830.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

