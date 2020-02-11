Morgan Stanley Increases Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $124.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALL. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Allstate from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Allstate to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL opened at $123.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.32. Allstate has a 12-month low of $91.52 and a 12-month high of $125.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allstate will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,675,022,000 after buying an additional 109,997 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,750,000 after buying an additional 66,110 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,478,000 after buying an additional 269,058 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,877,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,773,000 after buying an additional 103,623 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,848,000 after buying an additional 117,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.