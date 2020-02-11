Morgan Stanley Raises Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $248.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $247.00 to $248.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.05.

Cigna stock opened at $210.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 6.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $22,636,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 11.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cigna by 21.7% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

