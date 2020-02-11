NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NESTLE S A/S stock opened at $111.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.62. NESTLE S A/S has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $341.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NESTLE S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

