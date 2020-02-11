Nordic American Tanker (NAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Nordic American Tanker to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million.

Shares of NAT opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Nordic American Tanker has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $459.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NAT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.81.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

