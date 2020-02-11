Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Novartis by 330.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.75. The company has a market capitalization of $219.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

