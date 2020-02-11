Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ ONTO opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $3,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 628,387 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,763.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $866,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 667,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,275.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,439.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

