Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) VP Buys $20,820.00 in Stock

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) VP Raphael D’amico acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $20,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Panhandle Oil and Gas stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $114.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.71. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 102.60%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHX. TheStreet cut shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth $2,921,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,157,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after buying an additional 14,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

