PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 3.2% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 126,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.88 and a 12 month high of $146.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.