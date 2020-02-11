Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PDL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Petra Diamonds to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) target price (down previously from GBX 10 ($0.13)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Petra Diamonds has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

PDL stock opened at GBX 8.64 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 32.46 ($0.43). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.84.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

