Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.1% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,582,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,344,000 after acquiring an additional 387,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 55,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

