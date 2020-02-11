Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Pixelworks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pixelworks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 million, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 2.20. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

