Precision Optics (PEYE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS PEYE opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Precision Optics has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Precision Optics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

