Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,992,000 after buying an additional 183,533 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after acquiring an additional 298,376 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,776,000 after acquiring an additional 216,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Shares of PG stock opened at $126.17 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.43 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

