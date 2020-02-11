Prothena (PRTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $514.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 12.88. Prothena has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

