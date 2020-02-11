QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Increased by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,914 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.04. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,276,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

