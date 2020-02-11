Raymond James Increases Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $240.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.05.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $210.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. Cigna has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Cigna’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,527,000 after purchasing an additional 714,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,761,000 after purchasing an additional 631,998 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $72,449,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $63,720,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

