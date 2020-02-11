Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,005 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 630,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,430,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after buying an additional 467,068 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Shares of O stock opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.07. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.46%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

