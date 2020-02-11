ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ResMed were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 748.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 56,738 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ResMed by 3.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ResMed by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in ResMed by 149.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 55,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $173.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.63 and a 52 week high of $173.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other ResMed news, insider Richard Mchale sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $438,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 20,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,932,561.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,051,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,024 shares of company stock worth $7,569,645. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. CLSA started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

