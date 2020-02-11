Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a report published on Friday morning, RTT News reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGEN. ValuEngine downgraded Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $116.51 on Friday. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $122.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.70. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 2.00.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $228,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $3,354,500.00. Insiders sold 179,444 shares of company stock valued at $18,287,725 over the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the third quarter worth $212,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the third quarter worth $2,673,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

