Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) EVP David Richard Tobin, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) EVP David Richard Tobin, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $11,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,190.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Select Bancorp stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.39. Select Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCT. Barclays PLC raised its position in Select Bancorp by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 110,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.