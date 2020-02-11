Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SRTS opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92.

SRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. B. Riley cut Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

