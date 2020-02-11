Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 178.6% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Shopify from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shopify from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $481.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.14.

Shopify stock opened at $491.69 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of -435.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $441.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.88.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

