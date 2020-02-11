SINGAPORE TELEC/S (SGAPY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th.

SINGAPORE TELEC/S stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. SINGAPORE TELEC/S has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SINGAPORE TELEC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SINGAPORE TELEC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

SINGAPORE TELEC/S Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales.

