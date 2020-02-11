Societe Generale Begins Coverage on Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Equities researchers at Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 845 ($11.12) price target on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.

RMV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Rightmove to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 587.22 ($7.72).

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 706.60 ($9.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 681.13 ($8.96). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 657.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 588.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.59.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

