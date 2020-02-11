Socket Mobile (SCKT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SCKT opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Socket Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Socket Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

