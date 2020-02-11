Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Position Cut by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,881,000 after acquiring an additional 96,358 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 790,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,817,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $79,693.80. Insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $71.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

