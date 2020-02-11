Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK opened at $164.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.37 and a 1 year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donald Allan sold 2,912 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $452,757.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,808,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,419 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

