Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 11th (AAL, AIR, CWK, DAI, DHER, DRX, ECM, G24, GSK, GXI)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 11th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Get Anglo American plc alerts:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €186.00 ($216.28) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €157.00 ($182.56) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its target price raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €62.00 ($72.09) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 325 ($4.28). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 715 ($9.41) to GBX 800 ($10.52). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €66.00 ($76.74) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €59.60 ($69.30) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €265.00 ($308.14) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €156.00 ($181.40) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from GBX 117 ($1.54) to GBX 121 ($1.59). UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.