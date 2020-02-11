SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy Rating for T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $100.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Shares of TMUS opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile Us has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $85.79.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,922,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

