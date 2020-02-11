T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 85.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. HSBC set a $86.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $88.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Shares of TMUS opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.12.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

