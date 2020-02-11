Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on shares of Teradata and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Teradata alerts:

TDC stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. Teradata has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.62 million. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,234,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,827,000 after buying an additional 243,238 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Teradata by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Teradata by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 1,805.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 281,268 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.