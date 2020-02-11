The Hackett Group (HCKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect The Hackett Group to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $464.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

