Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $34.50 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Twitter from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Aegis cut shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Twitter from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $35.96 on Friday. Twitter has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 13,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $532,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,289. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 447.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

