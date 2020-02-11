Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $36.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $34.50 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.75.

TWTR opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. Twitter has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $910,733.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,289. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 447.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 77.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

