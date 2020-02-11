Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Stephens

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSN. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.23.

TSN stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $58.89 and a twelve month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,183,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 236,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

